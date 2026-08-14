Cardinals Not Optimistic About G Chase Bisontis’ Knee Injury

Per PHNX Cardinals, Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur didn’t sound optimistic about second-round G Chase Bisontis after he had a player fall on his knee in Thursday’s preseason game against the Raiders.

“Not good,” LaFleur said. “We’ve gotta run some more tests, but I’d say not good right now.”

Bisontis, 22, was a four-star recruit and the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class out of Ramsey, New Jersey. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for three seasons as a three-year starter, earning third-team All-SEC honors in his junior year in 2025.

The Cardinals drafted him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $13.376 million rookie contract that includes a $6.188 million signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Bisontis made 35 starts over three seasons with Texas A&M at right tackle and left guard.

We’ll have more on Bisontis as the news becomes available.