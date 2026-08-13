NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Verse/Garrett Trade, Rams, Seahawks, Devon Witherspoon

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters if his concussion from a recent car accident had changed how he feels about players sustaining concussions on the field.

“Yeah, no doubt,” Shanahan replied via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been told so much by these guys, don’t compare a sports concussion to an accident like this. I’m starting to realize that now. Just little things, like when they label things, like whether it’s severe or mild. You hear someone has a mild one, I’m like, ‘Oh, alright. It might be one game, but usually that’s two.’ Then you kind of learn those are just words. Each one’s a little bit different. I definitely can relate to how scary it is when you don’t know if you will feel right again. It’s definitely made me more educated on it. Usually I just listen, and like, ‘Tell me when, OK?’ and I move on, but I understand it a lot better and what guys got to go through and the protocol to get back. There’s not a protocol for me on paper, but it’s really cool to be in a profession that knows what to do with those things. All the people that I need help from, it was already built in here. They’ve got a lot of experience with it, and it’s been really good for me.”

Shanahan, who has been limited during training camp due to the concussion he suffered in a car accident on July 14, told reporters he plans to coach the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. (Schefter)

Cardinals

Per ESPN’s Josh Weinfusss, Cardinals QB Carson Beck injured his rib on a third-down run in the first quarter of the Hall of Fame Game last week, but there’s “zero long-term worry.”

Rams

Rams LB Nathan Landman said losing OLB Jared Verse changed the personality of Los Angeles’ defense, but other players have stepped forward to fill the leadership void.

“Yeah, it’s going to be different when you lose a big personality like that,” Landman said, via Rams Wire. “Other guys are stepping up and being more vocal. You lose that vocal presence on the D-line. Everybody leads in their own way. It’s a little quieter but there’s the same intent, same focus. And Jared was a Ram. Pure Ram in and out. I love that guy. We miss his energy around here for sure, but other guys are stepping up in that regard and being themselves in the process too.”

Landman said the defense is excited about the additions of OLB Myles Garrett and CB Trent McDuffie while still acknowledging the impact Verse had on the team.

“It’s super exciting to get Trent McDuffie and those guys in the back end,” Landman said. “Myles Garrett is a one-of-one player. You don’t lose the human element. I do love Jared Verse. I’ve got some shared experience with him. He handled that situation like a grown man, like a businessman. He’s going to be one hell of a player.”

Landman said the Rams’ new additions have fit the team’s culture and brought added excitement without changing the identity of the unit.

“But now focusing with the guys on the team, just pure excitement for the potential of this group. We haven’t won anything yet. So, I’m excited to get to work. Those guys they’ve brought in are Rams. They like to come in to work. They’re smart players, physical players. There are no egos on this team. Just people who love football, want to play football and do what’s best for the team.”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon remains in contract negotiations as he enters the final year of his rookie contract before starting his fifth-year option in 2027. Witherspoon has continued practicing in training camp despite being without a new deal, explaining that it’s important to be on the field at this time.

“We’ve got a long season ahead of us, man, contract or not,” Witherspoon said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “We’ve still got to play football at the end of the day, and we’ve got to be out there and be prepared. If you’re not practicing, you’re not getting ready for the season because everybody else in the league is practicing and they’re getting better. That’s where my mind is at right now. I’m focusing on what I need to do right now. I’m not really worried about anything else.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald has been impressed by Witherspoon’s “maturity and commitment” this offseason.

“I’m really impressed by it, honestly,” Macdonald said. “It’s something that you’re not used to dealing with as a player. So to be able to take … whatever’s going on in that front and compartmentalize that, it shows you his maturity and his commitment to the team, and really his own personal development, too. How much he loves football, and how he wants to be out here and try to get better. I really respect his approach so far. It’s been great.”

Witherspoon added that he’s not focused on his contract situation and only wants to continue improving.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” Witherspoon said. “I’m out here focused on making plays and trying to get better day by day. We’ve got other stuff we’re focusing on. Ultimately we’re trying to win games, so that’s what I’m focused on.”