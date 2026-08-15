Packers Release QB Kyron Drones

The Packers announced on Saturday that they have released rookie QB Kyron Drones, leaving them with three quarterbacks remaining on the roster.

Drones, 22, is from Pearland, Texas, and started his career at Baylor. After playing sparingly for two seasons, he transferred to Virginia Tech and won the starting job.

He went undrafted in 2026 and signed with the Packers.

During his three seasons at Virginia Tech, Drones appeared in 34 games with 32 starts and completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 5,566 yards, 44 touchdowns and 18 interceptions while adding 434 carries for 1,798 yards and another 20 touchdowns.

We will have more on Drones and the Packers as it becomes available.