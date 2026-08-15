Raiders Signing DT Folorunso Fatukasi

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Raiders are signing veteran DT Folorunso Fatukasi.
In a corresponding move, the team placed LB Brennan Jackson on injured reserve.
Fatukasi, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018, out of Connecticut. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.
Fatukasi was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.
He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $7 million when the Jaguars released him. He caught on with the Texans on a one-year deal and they brought him back for the 2025 season.
In 2025, Fatukasi appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded eight tackles and one and a half sacks in one start.
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