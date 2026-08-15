BREAKING: Seahawks Signing CB Devon Witherspoon To Four-Year, $132M Extension

Jordan Schultz reports that the Seahawks are signing CB Devon Witherspoon to a four-year contract extension worth $132 million and including $101 million in guaranteed money.

Witherspoon is now the highest-paid cornerback in the history of the NFL.

Witherspoon, 25, was a three-year starter at Illinois and was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big 10 following his senior season.

The Seahawks selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed Witherspoon to a four-year, $31,861,152 deal through 2026 with a $20,171,748 signing bonus. He’s scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026 and carry a cap number of $10,137,639.

In 2025, Witherspoon appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 72 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and seven passes defended.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Witherspoon as the news is available.