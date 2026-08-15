Bengals Activate DT B.J. Hill From PUP List

Per the team website, the Bengals have activated veteran DT B.J. Hill from the physically unable to perform list.

Aaron Wilson notes that the team also signed Matthew McDoom and placed Ceyair Wright on the reserve list.

Hill, 31, was selected with the No. 69 overall pick by the Giants in the third round out of N.C. State in 2018.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,489,516 contract that included a $1,029,516 signing bonus when the Giants traded Hill to the Bengals for C Billy Price.

Hill played out his rookie deal, then signed a three-year, $30 million deal to remain with the Bengals. He then signed another three-year deal for $33 million once that contract expired.

In 2025, Hill appeared in 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 66 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks.