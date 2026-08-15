Patriots Signing OL Darrian Dalcourt & Joe Michalski

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said the team would bring in two interior offensive linemen during his press conference, and per Mark Daniels, those players are Darrian Dalcourt and Joe Michalski.

In addition, the Patriots released LS Niko Lalos and placed G Andrew Rupcich on injured reserve.

Michalski, 25, went undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2025 and caught on with the Broncos as an UDFA.

He signed a three-year, $2.97 million contract but was eventually waived and brought back to the practice squad.

Michalski most recently worked out for the 49ers and is yet to appear in an NFL game.