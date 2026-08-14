AFC Notes: Cade Klubnik, Hunter Henry, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills signed G O’Cyrus Torrence to a four-year, $76.4 million extension with $25.75 million fully guaranteed and over $46 million in total guarantee protection, per Over The Cap.

to a four-year, $76.4 million extension with $25.75 million fully guaranteed and over $46 million in total guarantee protection, per Over The Cap. The deal includes an $8.815 million signing bonus with fully guaranteed base salaries in 2026 and 2027 of $1.145 million and $1.295 million, respectively. Torrence will also make a $14.5 million option bonus in 2027 with future vesting guarantees for 2028. (Over The Cap)

Torrence can also earn $500k per year in workout bonuses starting in 2027, along with up to $510k in per-game roster bonuses starting in 2027 as well. (Over The Cap)

Jets

The Jets used a fourth-round pick on QB Cade Klubnik, who’s set to compete for the backup job behind Geno Smith with Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook. Before his first preseason action, Klubnik knows he has to work a beat faster than college, but is ready to just go out and play football.

“When the fire’s blazing, you have a little bit of a presence, kind of like I’ve been here before,” Klubnik said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “And obviously, the speed is different, all of that. But it’s still football. And being able to just have a lot of games under my belt has definitely helped. But it is a new level and everything’s faster, everything’s quicker. You’ve got to think faster pre-snap, post-snap. And that’s a transition, for sure.”

“But I think that it definitely has helped me. I think just maybe I’ll step on the field and go play quarterback.”

Klubnik talked about balancing confidence with cockiness and making sure he realizes he’s not where he wants to be yet.

“I think for me, you have to be confident stepping on the field. And where the line is, I would also say that you have to be aware of where you’re at and humble enough to realize that I’m not where I want to be yet and I need to go get better.”

“And I think that if you’re cocky, you’re realizing, ‘I’ve arrived.’ You are everything you’re going to be. But I’m not where I want to be at, you know?”

Patriots

The Patriots signed TE Hunter Henry to a two-year, $16 million extension with $14.5 million guaranteed, including $7.35 million in new money guarantees. (Over The Cap)

to a two-year, $16 million extension with $14.5 million guaranteed, including $7.35 million in new money guarantees. (Over The Cap) The deal includes a $4.2 million signing bonus, with his 2026 and 2027 base salaries of $7.15 million and $3.15 million fully guaranteed. Henry can also earn workout bonuses each year, along with up to $1 million each year in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)