Bills DT Phidarian Mathis Suspended Three Games For Substances Of Abuse Violation

According to Katherine Fitzgerald, Bills DT Phidarian Mathis has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season without pay for violating the league’s Substances of Abuse Policy.

Spotrac notes that Mathis will lose $637,497 in base salary as a result of the three-game suspension.

Mathis, 27, was a second-round pick by the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024 when Washington waived him in December.

He was then claimed by the Jets. After New York let him go during roster cuts in 2025, he caught on with the Bills. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year deal in February.

In 2025, Mathis appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 13 total tackles.