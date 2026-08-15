AFC Notes: David Bailey, Andres Borregales, Will McDonald, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets veteran LB Demario Davis has been around the league for a long, long time. He said recently he has not seen many rookies who have started out as strongly as first-round DE David Bailey. The No. 2 pick has been giving blockers headaches in practice and just dominated Buccaneers RT Luke Goedeke — an upper-tier starting right tackle — in joint practices.

“I’ve been around a ton of rookies,” Davis said via Jack Bell of the team website. “You know, 7 to 10 every year for 15 years. I’ve seen some who were projected high not play up to that level. I’ve seen some who were projected low and played above that level. He looks like a number 2 pick. He looks like everything that’s been advertised or more. I think his instincts of not only rushing the quarterback but just getting to the football in general, the way that he plays the run with savviness, and I think he already has a lot of elements of a pro. He’s mature for his age.”

Jets

Jets DE Will McDonald IV enters the fourth year of his career and is expected to line up as both an outside linebacker and defensive end in different sets. McDonald said he’s always wanted to drop into coverage and is looking forward to the changes in 2026.

“It’s pretty cool,” McDonald said, via Eric Allen of the team’s site. “I’ve always wanted to drop into coverage, get a couple picks here and there, bat balls. It’s a little different switch-up, but I think I’ll do just fine doing that. You know different scheme and everything, I feel like it’s coming along pretty well.”

Glenn is focused on putting McDonald in positions to succeed and wants to see him become a finished product.

“Consistent practice, consistent reps, and us as coaches being honest with him on where he has to improve, and him having awareness of that, and then for us putting him in those positions where we know he that he can excel,” Glenn said. “And we plan on doing that, because he’s a damn good player and I think we all see that with that player. But every year’s a new year, and every year’s a year that you can improve. And with his ability, his size, his length, his speed off the edge, we want to utilize that as best we can. But we also want to make sure that he grows when it comes to those things that he’s weak at, too.”

As for first-round EDGE David Bailey coming into the fold, McDonald is confident the rookie will do well refining his technique for the professional game.

“Just focusing on the technique and detail because that’s really the big part of it, just homing in on it and getting that down pat,” McDonald said. “I think he’ll be just fine transitioning from college coming into the league. He seems to be doing good now. He’s going against guys like Membou, Olu, two of the best tackles in the league. Just keep getting those repetitive reps and he’ll do just fine.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was asked if he had a message for K Andres Borregales after he missed three of his five attempts, from distances of 49, 55, and 56 yards.

“I don’t have a message,” Vrabel said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re expected to make them. That’s pro football. They’re banging them in from 60 yards. They got two kickers on the roster, so Andy knows that we have to make those field goals.”