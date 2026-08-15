Texans Signing QB Brett Rypien

Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing QB Brett Rypien after losing QB Graham Mertz for the season due to a torn ACL.

Mertz and RB Joshua Pitsenberger were placed on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Rypien, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster but waived him and re-signed him to their taxi squad. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

The Broncos decided not to offer Rypien a restricted free-agent tender in 2023, and he caught on with the Rams in May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before he later joined the Seahawks. The Jets signed him off of Seattle’s practice squad in November.

Rypien signed a one-year contract with the Bears but was among the final cuts after training camp. He caught on with the Vikings back in January of 2025 but was released near the end of camp before signing with Cincinnati’s practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster but was cut in October.

He signed with the Colts’ practice squad and eventually the active roster but was waived in December.

In 2025, Rypien appeared in one game for the Bengals.