Cardinals Tried Out Three Running Backs

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Cardinals worked out three running backs on Saturday.
The list includes:
- Blake Watson
- Montrell Johnson
- Tre Stewart
Watson, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go in October before being brought back on the practice squad shortly after.
Watson bounced on and off the Broncos’ roster for two years.
In 2024, Watson appeared in two games for the Broncos and rushed four times for 10 yards.
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