Colts Worked Out Five Saturday Including WR Josh Reynolds

The Indianapolis Colts had five players in for workouts on Saturday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Reynolds, 31, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season before landing with the Lions in 2022. Detroit re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million extension.

He was testing the market again before signing a two-year deal with the Broncos. The Broncos placed Reynolds on injured reserve before eventually cutting him. He was later claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut him in 2025 and he caught on with the Jets.

In 2025, Reynolds appeared in five games for the Jets and caught three passes on five targets for 21 yards.