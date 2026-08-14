Colts ST Coordinator Brian Mason Tore Multiple Knee Ligaments In Preseason Opener

According to Joel Erickson, Colts ST coordinator Brian Mason suffered multiple torn knee ligaments in the team’s preseason opener against the Patriots after being rolled up on.

The moment occurred on the very last play of Thursday’s game during a last-second Hail Mary attempt.

Mason, 39, began his coaching career with Dennison where he was originally a player, before moving on to Bluffton.

He was then a graduate assistant with Kent State, Purdue, and Ohio State before being named Director of Recruiting and ST coordinator at Cincinnati in 2018.

Mason was reunited with HC Marcus Freeman, whom he had worked with at Ohio State and Cincinnati when he took the ST coordinator position at Notre Dame in 2022. The Colts hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2023.