AFC Notes: Josh Hines-Allen, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones shared that he did his best to remain with the team while recovering from surgery and is ready to give it another go, this time without any injury woes.

“You feel more a part of it,” Jones said, via the team website. “Being part of the walkthroughs and going through the plays, it feels more like you’re back in the swing of things. Parts of it are tough, but it’s a different way of training and enjoying an offseason that I enjoyed a lot of aspects of.”

Jaguars

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen was asked during a recent appearance on The Insiders how the team could have another big season in 2026 and build on what they did last year, avoiding becoming a one-hit wonder after a 13-4 record.

“It starts right now. It starts during OTAs,” Hines-Allen said, via NFL.com. “We’ve got a packed house every day. Guys coming here ready to work, committed to the cause, and we’ve got a lot of competitors, a lot of guys that are going to come in and compete every single day. For me, that’s been my whole career. I’ve always been a guy that’s probably been in the shadows but came to work every single day to get better. Become a better complete person for myself, for my teammates. You see everybody that we brought in this year and the last, guys are just coming in and working every single day. We finished 13-4 last year. Obviously we were in the playoffs, we were the champs in our division, but that’s not enough for us. We want more. But it’s not going to happen overnight, and we know that as a team.”

“I think the sky’s the limit for myself this year,” Hines- Allen added. “Year 2 [in a new defensive system] I feel like is always going to be the biggest jump. Year 1 is really feeling it out. Obviously, you want to be the best player on the field at all times, but there’s going to be a lot of situations where you don’t know if you can make that decision. But going into Year 2 knowing I’ve got the trust of the staff, trust of the players to just go out there and be able to make more plays, just go out there and be a dog. They’re allowing me to flourish in the scheme. (Defensive coordinator Anthony) Camp(anile) is doing a heck of a job on getting everybody schemed up, getting everybody open, having our secondary be a lot more sticky on the back end so we can have an opportunity to go rush. I’m excited about this team. I’m excited about my journey. I think when I had 17 (sacks), that was the second year in that system, so for me to have that thought process and that mindset going into Year 2, I feel like I’m a better player than I was a few years ago. I’m really looking forward to this year.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. clarified that his putting on 25 pounds of muscle was an internet rumor: “I did not put on 25 pounds of muscle this offseason. I don’t know where that came from. Just toning my muscles up, getting more mobile.” (Wilson)

clarified that his putting on 25 pounds of muscle was an internet rumor: “I did not put on 25 pounds of muscle this offseason. I don’t know where that came from. Just toning my muscles up, getting more mobile.” (Wilson) Aaron Wilson reports that Texans rookie TE Marlin Klein tweaked his hamstring and was sidelined at OTAs this past week.