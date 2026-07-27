Top Free Agent Fits For G Kevin Zeitler

Some NFL players defy the traditional aging curve. Veteran G Kevin Zeitler has been one of those guys over the past several years, arguably getting better with age. The former first-round pick made his first Pro Bowl in 2023 in his age-33 season. Last year at the age of 35, he was a borderline top-10 player at his position.

Zeitler is a proven commodity, with 213 starts over 14 years with six different teams. This past season showed he still has plenty left in the tank, so it’s a little surprising he’s still unsigned even at his age. While it’s certainly one factor, it’s also possible the holdup is from Zeitler’s end. Players his age aren’t usually enthused about spring OTAs or training camp, and it’s possible he’s pondering whether to play at all.

When or if Zeitler decides he’s ready to sign, there will almost certainly be a market for his services. He’s shown little to no skill dropoff over the last several years and has been remarkably durable. Quality offensive linemen are always at a premium around the league, regardless of whether they play on the interior or not. Last year, he signed a one-year deal for $9 million. That should be a pretty close approximation of what he could get in 2026.

Zeitler, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals out of Wisconsin back in 2012. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.544 million rookie contract when the Bengals elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Cincinnati let Zeitler walk as an unrestricted free agent. From there, the Browns signed Zeitler to a five-year, $60 million deal that included $31.5 million guaranteed in 2017. He was later traded to the Giants as part of the deal for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

New York opted to release Zeitler after two seasons and he quickly signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Ravens. After playing out that contract, Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Lions in 2024.

He joined the Titans on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million in 2025.

In 2025, Zeitler appeared in 16 games for the Titans and made 16 starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 11 guard out of 79 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Once again, the Steelers have a veteran-heavy team that’s all in on competing this year. This time, they have the added motivation/pressure of it being QB Aaron Rodgers’ farewell tour. One way or another, big roster changes are in store for Pittsburgh in 2027, but for the time being, expect them to be looking to maximize the 2026 season as much as they can within reason.

One way for that would be upgrading the offensive line. Right now, the starting right guard position is going to come down to a competition between Spencer Anderson, a key reserve the last few years who’s gradually found more playing time, and third-rounder Gennings Dunker. The Steelers also signed OL Brock Hoffman, one of multiple former Cowboys to follow HC Mike McCarthy over. They hope to get at least one decent option at right guard out of that batch.

If the Steelers get halfway through August and realize right guard is going to be a weak link, or an injury changes the math, Zeitler is easily the most accomplished option on the market. The Steelers would much rather pay him a chunk of cash than fork over a draft pick to another team, and the chance to play with Rodgers is still a draw for a lot of veterans. It’s also imperative for the Steelers to be as strong up front as possible given Rodgers can’t move as well as he could when he was younger and is more susceptible to pressure.

Cincinnati Bengals

Often there can be a sentimental factor for players in returning to the team that originally drafted them. I don’t know for a fact if that’s how Zeitler feels about Cincinnati given the Bengals let him walk rather than pay up to keep him. Still, he spent more years there than any other stop in his career.

For now, the Bengals seem set at guard but starting RG Dalton Risner has just a $3.7 million cap hit this year. If he struggles or gets hurt, a reunion between the Bengals and Zeitler could make a ton of sense, especially because of how high the expectations are for Cincinnati this year.

Houston Texans

The Texans made a battery of additions as they continued their offensive line renovation this offseason, including a new deal for RG Ed Ingram who was a pleasant surprise after being acquired via trade from the Vikings. However, if Ingram goes down, Zeitler would figure to be high on their shortlist of replacements. In addition to his resume, his road-grading play style fits what the Texans want to do on offense. They also have some firsthand experience as QB coach Jerry Schuplinski overlapped with Zeitler in New York.

Green Bay Packers

The frontrunner to start at right guard for the Packers is 2025 second-rounder Anthony Belton, a massive 6-6, 336-pound former tackle who’s transitioning to the interior. There are some other recent mid-round picks who will push him, as the Packers are big on the developmental pipeline when it comes to offensive linemen.

However, in a situation where that plan doesn’t work out, whether it’s due to injury or personnel, Zeitler could be an insurance policy. He went to high school in Wisconsin and played football for the Badgers. Green Bay has been emphasizing size and strength more on its offensive line, and at 6-3 and 332 pounds, Zeitler fits that archetype.

Cleveland Browns

Most veterans want to join contending squads, but Zeitler’s one-year, $9 million deal with the Titans last year showed he’s not opposed to going where the money is. Tennessee wanted a positive environment to develop a young quarterback which is why it was willing to go after a veteran in a rebuilding year. The Browns are in a similar dynamic with Shedeur Sanders this year and have invested a lot in rebuilding the offensive line. There are some moving pieces still but right guard is a potential pain point.

Zeitler already played a couple of seasons with the Browns and Cleveland happens to employ a handful of coaches he’s familiar with from his time with the Ravens, including HC Todd Monken and OC Travis Switzer. I wouldn’t say the Browns are the likeliest landing spot but there’s certainly a scenario where a deal could come together.