Texans Working Out P Jack Browning & K Chris Freeman

The Houston Texans are hosting P Jack Browning for a workout on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Browning worked out for the Cardinals last month but walked away without a deal.

Wilson adds that Houston is also hosting free agent K Chris Freeman for a workout on Thursday.

Browning, 24, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived and caught on with the Ravens for camp before being waived again.

Browning spent the 2024 season back and forth from the Buccaneers’ active roster and practice squad.

In 2024, Browning appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and punted 10 times for 425 yards (42.5 YPP).