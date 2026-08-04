Texans Signing WR/KR Montrell Washington

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are signing WR/KR Montrell Washington after a recent successful workout.

Washington, 27, was drafted in the fifth round out of Samford by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,974,183, including a signing bonus of $314,183, but was later waived by the Broncos in 2023.

From there, Washington signed on with the Chiefs before eventually catching on with the Giants last February. He was among the final roster cuts during camp last year, however.

In 2022, Washington appeared in 15 games and had 32 punt returns for 271 yards and 18 kick returns for 340 yards.