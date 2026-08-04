Browns Signing CB Tyler Hall

Per Chris Easterling, the Browns are signing CB Tyler Hall to a contract.

In correspondence, the Browns are waiving OT Jack Conley.

Hall, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons and was on and off of their roster during his rookie season.

The Rams later claimed Hall off waivers from the Falcons. He was waived at the start of the 2022 season and caught on with the Raiders to finish out the season. Las Vegas brought him back in 2023.

Hall signed with the Eagles for the 2024 season but was waived with an injury designation. He had a brief stint with the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2024 before joining Jacksonville’s practice squad and going back to Seattle’s practice squad to end the year.

From there, Hall re-signed to a futures deal and was released after camp before re-joining the practice squad in November. He re-signed on a futures deal again this offseason but was let go in March.

In 2025, Hall appeared in one game for the Seahawks.