Packers Signing TE McCallan Castles

Bill Huber of SI reports that the Packers are signing TE McCallan Castles as they deal with injuries at the position ahead of the preseason.

Castles, 25, played six seasons in college at Cal, UC-Davis, and Tennessee. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, the Eagles waived him with an injury designation. He later caught on with the Chargers.

In his collegiate career, Castles appeared in 46 games for Cal, UC Davis, and Tennessee, where he caught 92 passes for 1,226 yards (13.3 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

We will have more on the Packers and their tight end group as it becomes available.