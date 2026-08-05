Giants Signing CB D.J. James

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants are signing CB D.J. James to the roster.

He worked out for the team on Tuesday. New York will need to make a corresponding move to free a roster spot.

James, 25, was drafted out of Auburn with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $4,204,432 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $184,432.

However, Seattle waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Patriots on the practice squad and finished out the season. New England re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season but cut him again coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, James appeared in one game for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.