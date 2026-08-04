Lions Sign RB Raheem Blackshear After Trying Out Four RBs

The Detroit Lions have signed RB Raheem Blackshear and TE Zach Horton, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

In correspondence, the Lions have waived WR Lawrence Keys with an injury designation.

The Lions hosted four RBs in total for workouts before signing Blackshear, per the Wire. Detroit also hosted RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Hassan Haskins and Kylin James.

Blackshear, 27, went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech and caught on with the Bills. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was later signed back to Buffalo’s practice squad.

The Panthers signed him away in September 2022, and he spent the next two years there before being among the final roster cuts this offseason.

He caught on with Tennessee’s practice squad in September but was released a week later. Blackshear then signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in early October but was released at the end of the month. From there, he signed with the Jets’ practice squad for the rest of the season.

In 2024, Blackshear appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and rushed 15 times for 80 yards. He also returned 31 kickoffs for 791 yards (25.5 average) and 17 punts for 145 yards (8.5 average).