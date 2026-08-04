Bengals Cut Rookie S Isaiah Nwokobia

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have waived S Isaiah Nwokobia.
We have waived S Isaiah Nwokobia.
🔗: https://t.co/bWtomYGK2N pic.twitter.com/6KkCuuG95t
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 4, 2026
No other corresponding move was announced.
Nwokobia, 23, was a three-year starter at SMU and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2024. He signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.
During his five-year college career, Nwokobia recorded 273 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 11 interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 14 pass deflections in 53 career games.
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