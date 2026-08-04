BREAKING: Bears Signing RT Darnell Wright To Four-Year, $116M Extension

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Bears are signing RT Darnell Wright to a four-year, $116 million extension.

Fowler adds the deal includes $93 million guaranteed, and it is the biggest ever for a right tackle with the most guaranteed money for an offensive lineman in NFL history.

Wright, 24, played four years at Tennessee and was named first-team All-SEC as a senior in 2022. The Bears selected Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Wright was entering the final year of his four-year, $22,592,312 contract that includes a $13,430,772 signing bonus when the Bears exercised his fifth-year option worth $19.072 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Wright appeared in 16 games and made 16 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 15 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.