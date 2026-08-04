Packers Sign Two Tight Ends, Cut Two

The Green Bay Packers announced they signed TE McCallan Castles and TE Drew Biber to the roster.

Packers make roster moves — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 4, 2026

To make room, they waived/injured TE Luke Lachey and TE RJ Maryland.

Castles, 25, played six seasons in college at Cal, UC-Davis and Tennessee. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, the Eagles waived him with an injury designation. He later caught on with the Chargers.

In his collegiate career, Castles appeared in 46 games for Cal, UC Davis, and Tennessee, where he caught 92 passes for 1,226 yards (13.3 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.