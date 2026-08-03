NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Arvell Reese, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels said the departures of LB Bobby Wagner and TE Zach Ertz have pushed him to take greater ownership of the team.

“When Bobby was here, you have a Hall of Fame linebacker who has done a lot, a big brother to me,” Daniels said, via ESPN. “I picked up on stuff he did and how he led and how he used his voice in certain situations. Now he’s not here, now it’s my team for sure.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin said Daniels has shown increased leadership by organizing workouts, communicating with teammates and taking more initiative within the offense.

“He’s a laid-back guy and leads by example, ‘Hey, I want this route like this. Hey, what do you think about this?’” McLaurin said. “Having those conversations, texting me, sending clips [of plays] and showing the initiative to get guys together on multiple occasions, it says a lot about your franchise quarterback.”

Daniels added he is becoming more intentional about using his voice and preparing his teammates as he enters his third season.

“This year, I have more of my voice and you mature over the years,” Daniels said. “You go through different things, so you mature in this league. Now it’s being more intentional, not only with myself but getting guys ready and rallying the troops.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown on how he is feeling on the first day of training camp: “My body is ready for this. I feel like this is going to be my best season in all my football years.” (Machota)

on how he is feeling on the first day of training camp: “My body is ready for this. I feel like this is going to be my best season in all my football years.” (Machota) Cowboys OLB Rashan Gary on what he wants to show this year: “The tape speaks for itself. But everybody pay attention this year. It’s gonna be a great year.” (Machota)

on what he wants to show this year: “The tape speaks for itself. But everybody pay attention this year. It’s gonna be a great year.” (Machota) Cowboys RG Tyler Booker when asked about facing the top defensive tackles in the NFC East this year: “Confidence is the biggest thing that we have to have. Yes, we have to play them, but they have to play us as well. We’re no scrubs over here, either. We’re here for a reason. We play for the Dallas Cowboys. We have to wear that as a badge of honor. It also helps a lot to have two of the best in the business with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. … Very thankful for those two guys.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles DT Moro Ojomo said he’s had extension talks with the team, but wouldn’t go into detail about whether he wants to play the season out or not. (Jeff McLane)

said he’s had extension talks with the team, but wouldn’t go into detail about whether he wants to play the season out or not. (Jeff McLane) Ojomo did admit the extensions for DTs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have motivated him going into the year. (McLane)

Giants

The Giants selected LB Arvell Reese with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. New York HC Dennard Wilson said he’s always viewed him as a linebacker instead of an edge rusher.

“It’s a luxury. I always, from the time we started evaluating him, I always thought that he was a linebacker first, pass rusher second. He is a true linebacker, but to have the ability to blitz him with the effort and toughness that he has going forward, and then in time with his hand in the ground and let him go, it’s going to be a luxury to have those guys, because at some point if they’re all on the field, who are you going to give the one-on-one to?” Wilson said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post.