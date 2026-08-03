Eagles Tried Out DE Jah Joyner

The Philadelphia Eagles held a workout on Monday for DE Jah Joyner, per the NFL transaction wire.

Joyner, 25, started one year at Minnesota and was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 10 selection. He signed a contract with the Raiders following the 2025 NFL Draft but was waived coming out of the preseason.

He spent some time with multiple teams in the UFL this past spring.

During his four-year college career, Joyner recorded 66 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries and nine pass deflections in 43 career games.