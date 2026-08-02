NFC Notes: Landon Dickerson, Quinnen Williams, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders CB Rasul Douglas said his priority is creating turnovers for a defense that struggled to generate them last season.

“Turnovers,” Douglas said, via the team’s website. “That’s what I do. I get turnovers.”

Douglas added he is focused on making plays and helping Washington win as he adjusts to a new team and defensive system.

“I just like making plays, honestly,” Douglas said. “That’s all I think about is just making plays and trying to help the team win as much as I can.”

Douglas said Washington’s pass rush should create opportunities for the secondary by forcing quarterbacks to get rid of the ball quickly.

“But that’s good,” Douglas said. “You want that. You want them big guys up there rushing the quarterback, getting back there as fast as you want. You want the ball coming out fast, fast, fast. I think that’s what we trying to do here, so it should be good.”

Douglas explained that his success in zone coverage comes from reading the quarterback and reacting to where the ball is going.

“If you gonna tell me where you’re throwing the ball, I’m gonna look at you,” Douglas said. “If somebody gave you the answer to the test, would you not put the answer? So, if that’s the case, I’m gonna do it.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams is entering the third year of a four-year, $96 million contract. Executive Stephen Jones said they are “very open” to signing Williams to an extension and have already had “some discussions” with his agent.

“We’re very open to that,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We want Quinnen here for the long haul. Obviously we’ve got a lot of resources tied up in him, and he knows what we think about him. We’ve had some discussions with the agent about how to go about the process, but certainly he’s one of the best in the business and we know kind of what that market is. Obviously it evolves and changes with each new deal, which is the case at any position. But certainly he’s at the top of the list in terms of people that we want to keep around here long term.”

As for new DC Christian Parker, HC Brian Schottenheimer thinks he’s an “elite coach,” and players are always in his office looking for feedback.

“The way you know he’s an elite coach is when you walk by his office, and players, I mean multiple players, are in there wanting to listen and talk to him about scheme and things like that,” Schottenheimer said. “But the organization, the way he’s organized this camp on the defensive side of the ball, from the individual section to the tackling circuit drills, to the ball-disruption drills, to the install packages from first- and second-down fronts, pressures, coverages, things like that. He is a first-time coordinator that doesn’t act like a first-time coordinator. … (He’s) maybe the hardest-working coach I’ve ever been around.”

Eagles

Eagles G Landon Dickerson has no idea where the rumors about his retirement came from, but mentioned that he never had any plans on walking away from the game this year.

“I’m not sure where you guys got that from,” Dickerson said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP.

Eagles G Jaeden Roberts injured his left leg in practice and was carted off the field because he was having trouble putting weight on the leg. (Kubena)