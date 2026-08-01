Commanders Tried Out 10 Players

The Washington Commanders officially brought in a group of 10 free agents on Saturday for tryouts.

The full list includes:

Parham, 28, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson but was waived after a couple of days and signed by the Commanders.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Parham coming out of the preseason and he had a brief stint on their practice squad. From there, he signed with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before signing with the Chargers in April of 2020.

He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal and then re-signed with them once more as an exclusive rights free agent. Los Angeles re-signed Parham to yet another one-year deal back in March of 2023 and was among their final roster cuts.

He caught on with the Broncos practice squad and he later joined the Steelers last year. However, he ended up on their injured reserve list in June.

In 2023, Parham appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught 27 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns.