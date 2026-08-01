NFC Notes: Abdul Carter, Laremy Tunsil, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders HC Dan Quinn spoke highly of LT Laremy Tunsil and credited him with helping bring the younger players on the offensive line along and setting the standard.

“He has a really high standard,” Quinn said, via Hogs Haven. “That’s what I see. He’s rarely out of position. He has a good way of asking questions. He’s the superstar player who’s not afraid to get coached or corrected or to ask something. The thing I have been most impressed by is how cool a teammate he has been. The guys here love spending time with him and going down to where he’s training to spend time. Those are the small markers that you think of, that guys are going to seek him out. I remember last year, he told Josh (Conerly Jr.), ‘just get on a plane and come see me. Moments like that go unnoticed, about the teammate he is. The skill is there. He’s in fantastic shape coming in. … It’s incredible. He has a presence. He’s fit. He’s strong. He’s ready. He has been a really good teammate. That doesn’t show up on a stat sheet or when you’re looking into free agency and trades — there was more there than I even thought about the impact on other people he makes. I feel really fortunate that he’s here.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed that he would be willing to trade a first-round pick if it was something that would better the team and make a run this season.

“I’d be very interested,” Jones said, via PFT. “I’d give up the future to [get something] substantive to where we are today — as to a player — to give you an idea about what I invest, something substantive, to get the right kind of deal and improve us for opening day. I would. I feel that good about this team this year. Of course, you know that I haven’t seen this team play together, but in general, looking ahead, I think we’ve got a chance to be worthy of spending some future if we saw an opportunity.”

Jones added that he would love to continue to add to the defense to go with the team’s potent offense.

“If we get an opportunity to add to this thing, we’re very capable of doing that,” Jones said. “The mood is here to do it. . . . If any place it would be to improve our play-making ability on defense and pressure that quarterback or have an opportunity to do something special at linebacker. A top pick is expendable this year to add somebody meaningful that would help us now. I’m not just looking for a player; we’re looking for somebody that can add to the mix.”

Jones clarified that he doesn’t want to completely give away the future for the present but would like to have a mixture of both.

“I may have been trying to get a little of both in — a little for today, but also save a little for tomorrow,” Jones said. “But then, you end up with a little milk toast sometimes. When that happens for you, you need to be a little more definitive. I will domino. I will lay it out there. It’s not a threat. It’s just that I will shoot. So, yeah, we’re very capable, if we get the opportunity to improve it by doing it. My message simply is that I feel good enough about this thing to give up some of the future, if the opportunity comes up.”

Giants

Giants EDGE Abdul Carter enters the second year of his career after finishing with four sacks and seven tackles for a loss as a rookie. New York DC Dennard Wilson is excited to work with Carter and established a relationship with him during the pre-draft process as the Titans’ defensive coordinator.

“I’m extremely excited. Created a relationship with Abdul when I was in Tennessee. Obviously we [Titans] had the first pick [Cam Ward] where he was one of the coveted guys coming out of college. [Carter] has endless potential. He has dynamic traits. He can rush the passer. He’s actually better in the run game than people give him credit. That’s all about his technique and fundamentals. And he has the ability to move around a lot. You can put him in different spots. He can win one-on-ones,” Wilson said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post.

Wilson mentions that Carter has shown he can use leverage to his advantage, has good hands, and is quick around the corner.

“He can play with leverage. And to create power, you have to play with leverage and snap your hips. He can do that with ease. As a pass rusher, he has very good active hands. His hand usage is extremely good. And also, he’s cat quick, where he can bend a corner. If he works on the edge, it’s very hard to beat him. When he finishes rushes, he always finishes with a violent rip, and what that does is it doesn’t give you a full surface, it gives you half a man. His rip is unbelievable.”

As for comparisons to Packers EDGE Micah Parsons, Wilson said he can see the similarities, but knows Carter wants to be his own type of player.

“You see it. But Abdul wants to be his own person. He wants to be Abdul Carter, and that’s what I want him to be. Just be your best him that he can be on a daily basis and we’ll get a helluva player.”