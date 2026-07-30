NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/30

49ers
- 49ers reverted DE William Bradley-King and LB Andrew Farmer to injured reserve after they cleared waivers.
Bills
- Bills released WR Jalen Virgil.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DB Ifeatu Melifonwu and DT Travis Shaw.
- Buccaneers waived DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Liam Clifford.
Falcons
- Falcons released DT Ross Blacklock.
- Falcons signed LB Josh Woods.
Giants
- Giants signed LB Anfernee Orji.
- Giants waived DT Ben Barten.
Jets
- Jets signed WR Quincy Skinner Jr..
- Jets waived WR Jalen Walthall.
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Gabriel Benyard.
- Panthers waived DT Parker Petersen.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated NT Deven Eastern from the non-football injury list.
- Seahawks signed WR Kyre Duplessis.
Titans
- Titans activated T J.C. Latham from the PUP list.
- Titans signed DB Hudson Clark.
- Titans waived DB Sanoussi Kane.
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