NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed DB Ifeatu Melifonwu and DT Travis Shaw.
  • Buccaneers waived DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.

Colts

  • Colts signed WR Liam Clifford.

Falcons

Giants

Jets

  • Jets signed WR Quincy Skinner Jr..
  • Jets waived WR Jalen Walthall.

Panthers

  • Panthers signed WR Gabriel Benyard.
  • Panthers waived DT Parker Petersen.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks activated NT Deven Eastern from the non-football injury list.
  • Seahawks signed WR Kyre Duplessis.

Titans

  • Titans activated T J.C. Latham from the PUP list.
  • Titans signed DB Hudson Clark.
  • Titans waived DB Sanoussi Kane.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply