NFC Notes: Quinnen Williams, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles Camp Buzz, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters revealed veteran P Tress Way will miss the start of training camp with a pectoral injury that is considered to be a short-term issue. (Garafolo)

revealed veteran P will miss the start of training camp with a pectoral injury that is considered to be a short-term issue. (Garafolo) Peters on the team’s additions to their wide receiver group: “Really happy with what we’ve done in the offseason. … Specifically wide receiver-wise, really happy with what we have in the room. … Just like with any other room, if we have ways to get better, we’re going to look into that.” (Jhabvala)

Commanders LB Kain Medrano will also miss the start of camp due to a minor hamstring injury, per Peters. (Standig)

will also miss the start of camp due to a minor hamstring injury, per Peters. (Standig) Peters said CB Trey Amos will begin camp on PUP because of “a little soft tissue soreness” he experienced this offseason following a fractured fibula and will be ready to make his return soon. (Jhabvala)

will begin camp on PUP because of “a little soft tissue soreness” he experienced this offseason following a fractured fibula and will be ready to make his return soon. (Jhabvala) Commanders HC Dan Quinn said DE Dorance Armstrong is “super close” to making his return. (Keim)

said DE is “super close” to making his return. (Keim) He added C Nick Allegretti has a calf strain while WR Treylon Burks is dealing with foot soreness, but neither is expected to be a long-term issue. (Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is excited to hear that QB Dak Prescott has his mind on a Super Bowl victory heading into 2026.

“I like the idea [of Prescott] thinking that positive about what we’re going to work for,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve got a long way. . . . That’s good, to me, to be positive, especially coming from him. He’s a big part. He’s got a first-hand feel for what we can do, certainly on his side of the ball. I like it. I like him to be thinking at that success level.”

“I think there’s always moves that you can make to be better,” EVP Stephen Jones added. “We’re entertaining thoughts on players as we speak right now. . . . We’re always looking for ways to get better. I will say that I think we’ve done a good job of putting together a roster that’s going to take the field today, that gives us a great opportunity to do the things that we want to do, which is to be a lot better than we were last year and hopefully compete for a Super Bowl. That’s every team’s goal. I’m sure if you ask 31 other teams in this league their goal is to win the Super Bowl. Certainly when we go to work every offseason that’s our goal. But I do feel like we’ve done a really good job of doing the things that we need to do to prove not only coaching but also [adding] players to give us that opportunity. But the other answer to your question is: No, we’re not finished. We’re going to look for opportunities every day to improve this roster.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team has spoken to the agent of DT Quinnen Williams, who is at the top of the list of players they want to get signed long term: “Absolutely. We’re very open to that. We want Quinnen here for the long haul.” (Machota)

Eagles

With training camp getting underway, Zach Berman of The Athletic gave one thought on each Eagles player on the defense.

Starting with CB Riq Woolen , Berman feels the “standout of the spring” raises the secondary’s ceiling, and he believes a strong year will lead to a big payday following his one-year contract this offseason.

, Berman feels the “standout of the spring” raises the secondary’s ceiling, and he believes a strong year will lead to a big payday following his one-year contract this offseason. Berman thinks CB Kelee Ringo “shouldn’t be ruled out” as a trade candidate since he’s in the last year of his deal and is more of a special teams player now.

“shouldn’t be ruled out” as a trade candidate since he’s in the last year of his deal and is more of a special teams player now. Berman says the same about CB Jakorian Bennett since he’s in the final year of his deal as well and didn’t earn a starting job last offseason.

since he’s in the final year of his deal as well and didn’t earn a starting job last offseason. Per Berman, LB Jihaad Campbell had offseason surgery, but he’s expected back for camp. Berman highlighted how important he will be, as the Eagles let LB Nakobe Dean walk in free agency because of Campbell.

had offseason surgery, but he’s expected back for camp. Berman highlighted how important he will be, as the Eagles let LB walk in free agency because of Campbell. Eagles DC Vic Fangio specifically mentioned UDFA DB Kapena Gushiken when talking about safety options on the roster, according to Berman.

specifically mentioned UDFA DB when talking about safety options on the roster, according to Berman. Philadelphia renegotiated DB Michael Carter II’s contract, and Berman won’t count him out as the starting safety, partially due to his time at Duke with DBs coach Joe Kasper.

II’s contract, and Berman won’t count him out as the starting safety, partially due to his time at Duke with DBs coach Joe Kasper. Berman feels LB Deontae Lawson is “worth watching” because of the team’s success with this type of player in the UDFA market recently.

is “worth watching” because of the team’s success with this type of player in the UDFA market recently. Berman thinks seventh-round DE Keyshawn James-Newby “might be on the outside looking in” because of how many pass rushers are on the roster with experience.

“might be on the outside looking in” because of how many pass rushers are on the roster with experience. Though he won’t be a starter, Berman says LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. “looks like he belongs on the field” every time he watches him play. Berman went as far as to say he thinks Trotter could be a starter in the league with an opportunity.

Jr. “looks like he belongs on the field” every time he watches him play. Berman went as far as to say he thinks Trotter could be a starter in the league with an opportunity. Berman “is paying close attention” to LB Chance Campbell , as numerous players said he’s a practice squad player who deserves more attention. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley said he’s “Probably one of the best scout team players I’ve ever gone against in my life.”

, as numerous players said he’s a practice squad player who deserves more attention. Eagles RB said he’s “Probably one of the best scout team players I’ve ever gone against in my life.” On DT Moro Ojomo , Berman thinks he’ll make more than $20 million per year after the year, but wonders if it will be another situation like former DT Milton Williams .

, Berman thinks he’ll make more than $20 million per year after the year, but wonders if it will be another situation like former DT . Finally, Berman calls DT Jalen Carter ‘s contract status “a simmering story entering training camp,” wondering if the Eagles are ready to make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league. The team did emphatically answer that question with a record-setting deal for Carter before their first practice.

‘s contract status “a simmering story entering training camp,” wondering if the Eagles are ready to make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league. The team did emphatically answer that question with a record-setting deal for Carter before their first practice. Per the Athletic’s Zach Berman, Eagles GM Howie Roseman explained that they first looked into extending Carter back in March, but the defensive tackle market was in flux. He said there were not off-field issues that concerned the team or held up a deal.

explained that they first looked into extending Carter back in March, but the defensive tackle market was in flux. He said there were not off-field issues that concerned the team or held up a deal. Fangio said it “remains to be seen” whether they will get DE Jonathan Greenard back before the start of the season. (Olivia Reiner)

back before the start of the season. (Olivia Reiner) Fangio also spoke highly of Ojomo: “Howie needs to save money for him, too.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen says that WR Malik Nabers has been doing individual drills and the team has a plan in place with the hopes that he can return for Week 1. (Connor Hughes)

says that WR has been doing individual drills and the team has a plan in place with the hopes that he can return for Week 1. (Connor Hughes) Nabers has “no target dates” for his return and instead plans on stacking days and seeing where it goes, but he said he’s feeling good. (Jordan Raanan)