Giants Worked Out Four Linebackers

The New York Giants hosted four linebackers for workouts on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

LB Power Echols LB Curtis Jacobs LB Triston Newson LB Anfernee Orji

Of this group, New York signed Orji to a contract earlier today.

Orji was a tryout player with the Giants during minicamp and was with Tennessee last offseason before suffering a torn ACL.

Orji, 25, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Vanderbilt. He was among their final roster cuts and spent the season on the practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal.

From there, the Saints waived Orji in May last offseason but he was claimed by Tennessee. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL and was waived with an injury designation during camp.

In 2024, Orji appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 30 total tackles and two tackles for loss.