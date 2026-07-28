Giants Made Three Roster Moves, Signed DT Marlon Davidson

Per the wire, the Giants made three transactions on Tuesday, including signing DT Marlon Davidson to a contract.

The team also activated DT Sam Roberts and TE Thomas Fidone from their reserve list.

Davidson, 28, was a second-round pick of the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was let go after camp in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with San Francisco before the 2023 season.

He opened the year on the practice squad before he was released and signed with Tennessee. Davidson signed to the Titans’ active roster in December 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He re-signed with Houston this past offseason but was released from injured reserve with a settlement.

In 2025, Davidson appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded one tackle.