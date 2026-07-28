Browns Sign CB Denzel Ward To Record Two-Year, $62.2M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns and CB Denzel Ward agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million extension to make him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Last month, ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported that a new deal for Ward was on the horizon.

The veteran corner had two years left remaining on his current contract but no more guarantees. He wasn’t with the team for OTAs and didn’t participate in on-field work during mandatory minicamp.

After the team traded DE Myles Garrett in a move out of left field, speculation naturally turned to Ward. Both the team and Ward have indicated they want to continue the relationship.

“I definitely still want to be here,” Ward said after the trade. “Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren’t lost. It’s Ohio against the world. So people could doubt us, but we’re going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to the city.”

Ward, 29, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option before signing him to an extension for five years worth $100.5 million. He was due base salaries of $16.9 million and $17.4 million in the final two years of that deal.

Ward currently has two years left on the five-year extension he signed with base salaries of $16.9 million and $17.4 million.

In 2025, Ward appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 39 total tackles, one interception, two tackles for loss, and nine pass defenses.