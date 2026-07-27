NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Jadarian Price, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy received an honorable mention on Jeremy Fowler‘s quarterback rankings, with a review from an anonymous NFC executive: “He has got two superpowers. Layering the ball and short-area quickness to stay alive. He’s elite in those two areas.”

received an honorable mention on Jeremy Fowler‘s quarterback rankings, with a review from an anonymous NFC executive: “He has got two superpowers. Layering the ball and short-area quickness to stay alive. He’s elite in those two areas.” Fowler ranked the league’s top edge rushers, which included San Francisco DE Nick Bosa : “He’s got the best speed-to-power move in the NFL,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “He gets offensive tackles on their heels, and he pushes right through them.”

: “He’s got the best speed-to-power move in the NFL,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “He gets offensive tackles on their heels, and he pushes right through them.” San Francisco WR Mike Evans was listed as an honorable mention in the receivers’ version of the list: “He’s declining, but he’s sort of timeless, still big and athletic and gets open. Will be interesting to see how [49ers head coach] Kyle Shanahan utilizes him in different ways,” an NFC scout said. (Fowler)

was listed as an honorable mention in the receivers’ version of the list: “He’s declining, but he’s sort of timeless, still big and athletic and gets open. Will be interesting to see how [49ers head coach] Kyle Shanahan utilizes him in different ways,” an NFC scout said. (Fowler) 49ers LB Fred Warner was voted as the top off-ball linebacker in the league in a poll by coaches and execs: “He diagnoses faster than anyone,” an NFL coordinator said. “That’s really his secret sauce. Processes the game at an incredibly fast level.” (Jeremy Fowler)

Rams

The possible return of Aaron Donald to the Rams out of retirement remains an ongoing discussion entering training camp. When appearing on The Daily Flock podcast, Rams HC Sean McVay said Donald is going through his process and is confident the defensive tackle is approaching things “full speed ahead.”

“I have crossed paths with Aaron Donald,” McVay said. “What’s special is, we have a really special relationship. It’s way bigger than football. I’ve heard him say it before and it means the world to me — and I feel the same — it’s family with us. He’s done so much for me. I love the man he is. I love the husband, the father, the son — he represents a lot of the things that are right. And what he’s going to do is, he is thinking about this. He’s going to go through his process. And the one thing about Aaron Donald is, what he does, he does it full speed ahead.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks added RB Jadarian Price in the first round after losing RB Kenneth Walker in free agency, and RB Zach Charbonnet recovers from a torn ACL. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald was clear that Price will have a role in their wide-zone scheme from the jump, but also said he will get work in gap schemes and in the pass game as the season goes on. He also mentioned Price will get a chance to compete for a role on special teams.

“We’re going to run wide zone and he’s going to run wide zone,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “We’re going to run some gap scheme. He’s going to run some of that too and then the pass game he can come alive, too. I think that’s part of our offense in general, that we can take another step in including our halfbacks in the pass game. Then, he’s a great special teams player as well. The kick return stuff, we’ll see how it shakes out in other phases, but he’s going to come in and compete with the rest of the guys.”