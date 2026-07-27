49ers Third-Round DE Romello Height Carted Off Due To Cramps

According to Cam Inman, 49ers rookie Romello Height was carted off late during practice with a lower-leg injury.

Per Nick Wagoner, the 49ers announced that Height was simply dealing with severe cramps, meaning he is not seriously injured.

Height, 25, was a four-star recruit and the 25th-ranked outside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class out of Dublin, Georgia.

He committed to Auburn but transferred after two seasons to USC. From there, Height transferred to Georgia Tech ahead of the 2024 season and transferred again to Texas Tech for his final year, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.

The 49ers selected him with the No. 70 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.29 million rookie contract that includes a $1.762 million signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Height appeared in 50 games over six seasons at Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech. He recorded 111 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, one interception, one pass defended, two fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.

We will have more news on Height as it becomes available.