49ers Announced Four Moves, Officially Cut RB Khalil Herbert

The San Francisco 49ers announced four roster moves on Monday, including officially releasing RB Khalil Herbert.

The #49ers have signed DL Victor Dimukeje and OL Nick Zakelj to one-year deals. For all roster moves: https://t.co/ft25EztETU pic.twitter.com/98ByI9kMlC — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 17, 2026

The 49ers also cut OL Kion Smith and signed DE Victor Dimukeje. They re-signed OL Nick Zakelj who had been cut this past week.

Herbert, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He was later traded to the Bengals during the season.

Herbert finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed on with the Colts. However, he was let go during final roster cuts and brought back to the practice squad before being let go again.

The Colts released Herbert from their practice squad in Sepetember last year and he caught on with Seattle’s practice squad. The Jets signed him to their active roster in October, and he finished the year there before catching on with the 49ers in the early phases of camp this year.

In 2025, Herbert appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed 16 times for 52 yards to go along with one catch for four yards.