NFC Notes; Devon Witherspoon Contract, Injury Updates, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers OC Klay Kubiak doesn’t think QB Kurtis Rourke’s rib injury “will be anything long-term” after he came out of the first preseason game and sat out practice on Saturday and Sunday. (Matt Barrows)
- Per Cam Inman, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey still isn’t back at practice after missing his first practice last Monday with general tightness.
- 49ers CB Nate Hobbs sustained a groin injury in practice against the Titans and is going to miss a “few weeks,” per HC Kyle Shanahan. (Maiocco)
Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur confirmed that Chase Bisontis has a torn MCL and will need surgery, which will cause him to miss “a good amount of time,” if not the entire season. (Weinfuss)
- Cardinals TE Elijah Higgins did not play against the Raiders because of a concussion; he’s gone through the protocol and will return “shortly.”
- There’s no timeline on the return of RB Trey Benson, but LaFleur said he’s “better than he was” when his knee flared up recently.
- LaFleur on RB James Conner: “He’s earned the right to know when he is gonna be able to return. And it’s not return to play, it’s return to performance. If they don’t feel like they can perform at the level they’re capable of, why put ’em out there?” (Balzer)
Rams
- Rams WR Puka Nacua is dealing with groin soreness, and the team is being cautious right now. (Rapoport)
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Terrion Arnold: “I think it was an opportunity to bring on a player that we felt strongly about during the draft process, and we also understand that it’s a serious situation with a legal matter. There’s a process behind it, so we respect that.” (Crabtree)
- Macdonald said FB Robbie Ouzts‘ injury is “an unfortunate situation” but added that it won’t be career-ending: “This should help his career long-term. That’s why we did it.” (Crabtree)
- Pro Football Talk has the full details of Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon‘s four-year, $132 million extension, which includes a $26 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.145 million (guaranteed), $3.061 million, $15.9 million, $14.9 million, $23.2 million and $28.6 million.
- Witherspoon also has an option bonus of $24 million in 2027 and $9 million in 2029. Witherspoon’s 2029 option, 2028 salary and 2029 salary are guaranteed for injury and become fully guaranteed in each respective year.
- The deal also includes $250,000 workout bonuses annually in 2027-2031, up to $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses annually from 2027-2031, and a $3 million offseason roster bonus in 2031.
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