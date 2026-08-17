Bears Signing CB Deantre Prince

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Bears are signing CB Deantre Prince to a contract.

Prince had a workout with Seattle at the end of July.

Prince, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2024 draft out of Mississippi. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal through 2027 but was let go at the end of camp last year.

In 2024, Prince appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded eight total tackles and one pass defended.