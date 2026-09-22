NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Dan Campbell, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson doesn’t think QB Caleb Williams will practice this week, but he wouldn’t rule him out for Week 3’s contest on Monday. He said the news they received on Williams’ hamstring was “somewhat encouraging.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team is struggling to find its identity after its 41-31 loss to the Bills and is determined to avoid another loss in its upcoming matchup with the Jets.

“We don’t even know what we are yet, entirely. We don’t know what we are,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “The 2026 Detroit Lions’ offense, defense, special teams, what do we really hang our hat on? We’ve got an idea on some of our go-to guys, our heavy hitters, but what do we really do well with those guys? And we won’t, and I hate saying it, we’re not gonna know until probably around the bye [Week 6]. Until we get a good four or five games, and you really start to figure out, this is what we can do and where we can really grow.”

“As bad as it was, it’s not as bad as it appears to be,” Campbell added. “And you clean a couple things up, you get guys right, you put guys in the right positions, one guy does what he’s supposed to do, that leads to trust the other guy, now we can start cutting it loose and we get our confidence back, and the offense starts playing better, we start converting more, now all of a sudden you begin to get a little bit better, the floor begins to rise on where you’re at. I’m not discouraged.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell gave an update on OT Blake Miller ‘s status with a knee injury: “I think there’s a good chance had it been Sunday (last week) he would’ve played. I feel pretty good that he’s trending the right way to be in there (this week).” (Will Burchfield)

gave an update on OT ‘s status with a knee injury: “I think there’s a good chance had it been Sunday (last week) he would’ve played. I feel pretty good that he’s trending the right way to be in there (this week).” (Will Burchfield) Campbell also mentioned OL Christian Mahogany will practice tomorrow, and they will see where he’s at. (Burchfield)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said DT Ty Ingram-Dawkins is day-to-day with a hip injury. (Alec Lewis)

said DT is day-to-day with a hip injury. (Alec Lewis) O’Connell also said P Brett Thorson came in Monday with hamstring soreness and is being evaluated. (Lewis)

came in Monday with hamstring soreness and is being evaluated. (Lewis) Regarding RB Aaron Jones , O’Connell said he was sore but okay after taking an expanded workload in Week 3, per Kevin Seifert.

, O’Connell said he was sore but okay after taking an expanded workload in Week 3, per Kevin Seifert. Seifert added that O’Connell and GM Nolan Teasley will discuss depth options, as RB Jordan Mason will miss at least three more weeks.