NFL Transactions: Monday 8/17

49ers
- 49ers released RB Khalil Herbert and G Kion Smith.
- 49ers signed LB Victor Dimukeje and G Nick Zakelj.
Bears
- Bears waived RB Coleman Bennett and TE Nikola Kalinic.
- Bears signed DE Marcus Davenport and DB Deantre Prince.
Bills
- Bills waived RB Jackson Acker.
- Bills signed LB Otis Reese.
Browns
- Browns waived TE Brenden Bates.
- Browns signed TE Jermaine Terry.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived DB Marcus Banks and RB Kadarius Calloway.
- Buccaneers signed RB Barika Kpeenu and DB Robert McDaniel.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived WR Traeshon Holden.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived DB Tanner Wall.
- Dolphins signed DT Cam Rice.
- Dolphins reverted DB Ethan Robinson to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
- Dolphins activated WR Chris Bell from an injured list.
Eagles
- Eagles waived T Hollin Pierce.
- Eagles signed DB Isaiah Bolden.
Falcons
- Falcons waived WR Le’Meke Brockington, P Matthew Hayball, and G Layden Robinson.
- Falcons released WR Kristian Wilkerson.
- Falcons signed WR Beaux Collins.
Giants
- Giants waived RB Dante Miller.
- Giants signed QB Jake Haener and LB Chandler Martin.
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived TE Ethan Conner.
- Jaguars signed T Timothy McKay and LB Baylon Spector.
- Jaguars placed LB Parker Hughes on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions waived DT Aidan Keanaaina.
- Lions reverted RB Kye Robichaux and DB Loren Strickland to injured reserve after they cleared waivers.
Panthers
- Panthers waived G Joshua Gray and LB Nick Hampton.
- Panthers signed TE Darren Waller.
Raiders
- Raiders released DT Benito Jones.
- Raiders signed WR Noah Brown.
Saints
- Saints waived DT Keeshawn Silver.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived RB T.J. Harden and RB Justin Jones.
- Seahawks signed LB Power Echols, RB Anthony Hankerson, and WR Julian Hicks.
- Seahawks placed DB Shemar Jean-Charles on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans signed DB Bryce Hall.
Titans
- Titans waived LB Sean Brown.
- Titans signed DB Corey Mayfield.
Vikings
- Vikings waived DE Arden Walker.
- Vikings signed LB Kenny Dyson and DB Bryce Phillips.
- Vikings placed LB Jamal Adams on injured reserve.
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