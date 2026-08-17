NFL Transactions: Monday 8/17

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bears

Bills

  • Bills waived RB Jackson Acker.
  • Bills signed LB Otis Reese.

Browns

  • Browns waived TE Brenden Bates.
  • Browns signed TE Jermaine Terry.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived DB Marcus Banks and RB Kadarius Calloway.
  • Buccaneers signed RB Barika Kpeenu and DB Robert McDaniel.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys waived WR Traeshon Holden.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived DB Tanner Wall.
  • Dolphins signed DT Cam Rice.
  • Dolphins reverted DB Ethan Robinson to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
  • Dolphins activated WR Chris Bell from an injured list.

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars waived TE Ethan Conner.
  • Jaguars signed T Timothy McKay and LB Baylon Spector.
  • Jaguars placed LB Parker Hughes on injured reserve.

Lions

  • Lions waived DT Aidan Keanaaina.
  • Lions reverted RB Kye Robichaux and DB Loren Strickland to injured reserve after they cleared waivers.

Panthers

Raiders

Saints

  • Saints waived DT Keeshawn Silver.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived RB T.J. Harden and RB Justin Jones.
  • Seahawks signed LB Power Echols, RB Anthony Hankerson, and WR Julian Hicks.
  • Seahawks placed DB Shemar Jean-Charles on injured reserve.

Texans

Titans

  • Titans waived LB Sean Brown.
  • Titans signed DB Corey Mayfield.

Vikings

  • Vikings waived DE Arden Walker.
  • Vikings signed LB Kenny Dyson and DB Bryce Phillips.
  • Vikings placed LB Jamal Adams on injured reserve.

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