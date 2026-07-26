NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/26

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Broncos

  • Broncos placed G Nick Gargiulo on the PUP list.
  • Broncos placed LB Jordan Turner on the non-football injury list.

Jaguars

  • Jaguars placed T Garrett DiGiorgio and T Cole Van Lanen on the PUP list.

Lions

Patriots

  • Patriots placed LB Gabe Jacas on the non-football injury list.
  • Patriots placed WR Jeremiah Webb on injured reserve.
  • Patriots signed second-round LB Gabe Jacas.

Rams

  • Rams placed DB Al’zillion Hamilton on the PUP list.
  • Rams placed G Justin Dedich on the non-football injury list.

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