NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/26

49ers
- 49ers placed DT Alfred Collins, RB Isaac Guerendo, TE George Kittle, and DE Mykel Williams on the PUP list.
- 49ers signed DT Kevin Givens.
- 49ers waived DT Evan Anderson.
Broncos
- Broncos placed G Nick Gargiulo on the PUP list.
- Broncos placed LB Jordan Turner on the non-football injury list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed T Garrett DiGiorgio and T Cole Van Lanen on the PUP list.
Lions
- Lions placed DB Brian Branch, TE Tyler Conklin, and DB Kerby Joseph on the PUP list.
Patriots
- Patriots placed LB Gabe Jacas on the non-football injury list.
- Patriots placed WR Jeremiah Webb on injured reserve.
- Patriots signed second-round LB Gabe Jacas.
Rams
- Rams placed DB Al’zillion Hamilton on the PUP list.
- Rams placed G Justin Dedich on the non-football injury list.
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