NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Tate Ratledge, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions G Tate Ratledge enters the second year of his career after being a second-round pick in last year’s draft. Detroit HC Dan Campbell praised Ratledge for his work throughout the offseason and is looking “much more comfortable” going into Year 2.

“Yeah, I love where (Ratledge) came back in the spring,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “Looked good. You could tell he worked all through that time. And then certainly being in a building with us, he looked much more comfortable, more confident. Then he showed up at camp, man, in great shape. I mean, you could just tell, man, he’s worked and he’s trying to be conscientious. One of the things we talked about for him was obviously consistency, that’s when you’re a rookie, but the pad level. And it’s still, it’s up and down, but you can tell he’s trying and he wants to do it.”

When asked recently which defensive linemen have stood out in training camp, Campbell pinpointed DT Alim McNeill.

“Man, (McNeill),” Ratledge said. “I told someone the other day how excited I am to get a full camp against him when he’s 100 percent because he’s really good. What I saw from him last year at practice, he’s a completely different player now. He’s explosive, strong. He’s getting me better every day and we’re going to go back and forth, but me going against him every day gets me better.”

Packers

Packers OLB Micah Parsons is on the mend from a season-ending torn ACL he suffered in December. The edge rusher said he’s resumed running and is on track with his recovery.

“I’m running. I’m moving around. I’m at a plyo(metrics) stage, and next thing to conquer after we finish decel(eration) will be change of direction, and hopefully we accomplish that in six weeks,” Parsons said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “We’re blocking each phase off into six-week phases, so we’re right where we should be, and as a training staff and myself, we’re excited and happy where I’m at and just excited to keep working.”

Parsons wishes he was practicing instead of rehabbing, noting that there are no breaks during the rehab process.

“I tell guys all the time I’d rather be practicing than rehabbing,” Parsons said. “Rehab is definitely worse because while guys may get breaks in between reps, I mean, we’re grinding for two, three hours straight. Like no breaks. We’re hitting the gas because Nate has a job to do and I got a job to do, so we have this timeframe where we gotta maximize it.”

Compared to TE Tucker Kraft‘s recovery from a torn ACL, Parsons points out that it’s a different process, since the linebacker also suffered meniscus damage to his knee.

“So you could just add those three weeks right there. It’s a whole different rehab program because you’re trying to protect the meniscus,” Parsons said. “I don’t even like to compare. I’m happy that Tuck’s back and he’s in a great shape and position because I know how much he wants to win and I know how much this offseason meant to him and just to be back with the team, so I’m just happy about that. I just work every day so I could join those guys.”

Vikings

Veteran Vikings RB Aaron Jones feels that incoming RB Demond Claiborne can end up being a special player for the team in the near future.

“You can see it,” Jones said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Right away, just getting in and out of the cuts. He’s a special back in this league. I get to mentor him up and show him the way. I told him I want him to be successful, I want to see him go on and get paid and those kinds of things. He’ll be playing in this league as long as he wants to, but just got to lock in here and take care of the business.”