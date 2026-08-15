NFC Notes: Ty Simpson, Josh Sweat, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals DC Nick Rallis said OLB Josh Sweat has remained fully engaged with the team despite not practicing this offseason.

“He’s locked in right now with everything. Meetings and post-practice tape and all that stuff,” Rallis said, via SI. “He’s the same Sweaty. Like, funny guy when you’re not talking ball, but locked in. Leader, all of that.”

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur added Sweat has looked healthy and in shape while continuing to work behind the scenes before returning to the field.

“He’s in all the meetings. He’s around. I know I’ve said it, so broken record there, but he looks really good in terms of [being] healthy, in shape, all those kind of things,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said the team is giving Sweat input into when he is ready to return because of how seriously he takes his performance.

“He’s putting a lot of work in behind the scenes to make sure when he gets the green light and everyone feels good. Ultimately [we’re] making sure Josh feels good both mentally and physically to go out there and perform the way [he can] because he takes a lot of pride in what his product looks like. That tape matters a lot to him as I’ve gotten to know him. So he’s earned the right to communicate with us to say, ‘hey, I feel good, I’m ready to go.’”

LaFleur reiterated that he has no concern about Sweat being available for Arizona’s regular-season opener.

“But again, whether you believe me or not, I’m not worried about him come September 13th at all.

Rams

Rams QB Ty Simpson enters his rookie season after being a first-round pick in this year’s draft. Los Angeles OC Nate Scheelhaase said Simpson has quickly figured out where he needs to improve this offseason.

“He stayed hungry,” Scheelhaase said, via RamsWire. “He has come in, figured out the areas that he’s got to improve eachday. Everything pre-snap, certainly, but even just post-snap, how the field is distributing, where he can go with the football. I think the more reps he’s getting, that’s a blessing of these days. Him and Stetson (Bennett) get a bulkload of those reps and we’re not pulling anything back. We’re challenging them in all phases of our offense. They’ve done a really good job.”

Scheelhaase added that Simpson is making an effort to ask a lot of questions and is making an impact in “competitive moments.”

“Ty has done a really good job learning from each and every day,” Scheelhaase said. “Whether he’s out there taking the rep, whether he’s absorbing it, he’s asking all the right questions in the meeting room so you appreciate that. You’ve certainly seen him go and make some throws and go and compete in a really cool way too. I think in some of those competitive moments at the end of practice, you’ve seen him at his best too, which is cool to see just a football player come to life in a competitive environment.”