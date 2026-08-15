NFC Notes: Ty Simpson, Josh Sweat, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
49ers LB Dre Greenlaw returned to San Francisco this offseason following a one-year stint with the Broncos. Greenlaw reflected on his difficult time in Denver, saying he never got the chance to prove his worth.
“There were some dark moments,” Greenlaw said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic. “It’s tough, because I never got a chance to give them all I had. There’s so much anger, frustration, and you just want to go out there and prove (your worth) to everybody, but you can’t. There were times when it was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to show my face in this building.’ Tough year.”
Greenlaw said that the 49ers felt like home to him and is eager to prove people wrong in 2026.
“It just feels like home,” Greenlaw said. “I get to still play football and prove people wrong. And that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life.”
Greenlaw departed from the 49ers following the 2024 season after GM John Lynch initially showed willingness to let him leave as a free agent. Although Lynch upped their offer to retain him, Greenlaw said that he felt in a “gray area” with the organization at the time and signing with Denver would give him more stability.
“It was a trust thing,” Greenlaw said. “I tend to get with people that I can trust. So I felt a little bit in the gray area with everything, because it was like, ‘Damn, what if I go and get hurt? Am I gonna get cut?’ I thought maybe in Denver, I’ve got a little bit more string if something happens. In (San Francisco), if you get paid — and they (initially) didn’t want to give it to you — it stands out (if you get hurt).”
Cardinals
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