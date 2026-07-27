Investigation Into Packers RB Josh Jacobs Remains Open

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman says he was told on July 23 that the investigation into Packers RB Josh Jacobs for potential domestic abuse remained open.

The Brown County district attorney’s office said an update would be provided on the case when a resolution is reached, per Schneidman.

Jacobs was initially arrested back in May on five charges of domestic abuse, including a felony strangulation charge. However, those were dropped and he was released from jail shortly afterward as prosecutors re-evaluated what charges were appropriate.

The Packers and the NFL both issued statements saying they were aware of the situation and monitoring things. Jacobs’ lawyers issued a statement denying the charges.

The veteran running back participated in OTAs and minicamp and seems to be on track to be a full participant in Packers training camp when it opens.

Even if there are no charges, Jacobs could be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy, although the NFL investigation would rely heavily on whatever comes out of the formal legal process. The league will not interfere with the courts and will wait for that process to conclude before beginning its investigation.

Jacobs, 28, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2025, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded 234 rushing attempts for 929 yards (4.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions on 44 targets for 282 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Jacobs as the news becomes available.