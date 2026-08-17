Seahawks Announce Six Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed LB Power Echols, RB Anthony Hankerson and WR Julian Hicks.

In correspondence, the Seahawks placed CB Shemar Jean-Charles on injured reserve and waived RBs T.J. Harden and Justin Jones.

Echols, 23, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2025. He was cut loose during training camp and re-signed to their practice squad.

Chicago wound up releasing him in September of last year, and he later caught on with the Texans’ practice squad in December. Houston cut him loose a month later. The Seahawks signed Echols to a deal earlier in August but cut him shortly after.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Echols appeared in 52 games for North Carolina and recorded 307 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, nine pass defenses, one fumble recovery, three forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.