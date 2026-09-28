Lions Making Two Practice Squad Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have released DB Natrone Brooks from the practice squad and signed TE Miles Kitselman in a corresponding move.

Lions have released DB Natrone Brooks from the Practice Squad and signed TE Miles Kitselman to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/nBVR8vyGQd — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2026

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

QB Luke Altmyer DB Aamaris Brown OL Devin Cochran TE Thomas Gordon WR Lucky Jackson DE Anthony Lucas G Mason Miller (Injured) LB Amen Ogbongbemiga DL Chris Smith DL Ben Stille DB Nick Whiteside G Elijah Klein WR Dominic Lovett RB Jabari Small LB Joe Bachie TE Miles Kitselman

Brooks, 26, started his career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before transferring to Southern Miss. He signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He returned on a futures deal in 2024 and bounced on and off the roster over the next two seasons.

In 2025, Brooks appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 10 total tackles and two pass deflections.