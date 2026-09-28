Lions Making Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Detroit Lions announced they have released DB Natrone Brooks from the practice squad and signed TE Miles Kitselman in a corresponding move. 

Detroit’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Luke Altmyer
  2. DB Aamaris Brown
  3. OL Devin Cochran
  4. TE Thomas Gordon
  5. WR Lucky Jackson
  6. DE Anthony Lucas
  7. G Mason Miller (Injured)
  8. LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
  9. DL Chris Smith
  10. DL Ben Stille
  11. DB Nick Whiteside
  12. G Elijah Klein
  13. WR Dominic Lovett
  14. RB Jabari Small
  15. LB Joe Bachie
  16. TE Miles Kitselman

Brooks, 26, started his career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before transferring to Southern Miss. He signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. 

He returned on a futures deal in 2024 and bounced on and off the roster over the next two seasons. 

In 2025, Brooks appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 10 total tackles and two pass deflections. 

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