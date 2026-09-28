Packers Officially Sign G Laken Tomlinson Among Four Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed G Laken Tomlinson to the active roster from the Cowboys’ practice squad.

The Packers also signed G Mekhi Becton to the practice squad. Green Bay placed OL Zach Bako-Bewele on injured reserve and released DT Eric Johnson II from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Tomlinson, 34, is a former first-round pick out of Duke by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers acquired him from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.55 million rookie contract that included $6.949 million guaranteed when he signed a three-year $18 million extension with San Francisco.

Tomlinson played out his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year deal with the Jets. However, the Jets released Tomlinson, and he signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Seahawks.

The Texans then signed Tomlinson to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million for 2025. However, he was cut loose and caught on with the Ravens’ practice squad in December.

His most recent stint was with the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In 2025, Tomlinson appeared in 10 games with seven starts at guard for the Texans.