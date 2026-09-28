Dolphins Made Four Moves, Officially Placed RB De’Von Achane On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they have officially placed RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve with his torn ACL.

Miami also waived DT Keith Cooper Jr. and cut DE Clelin Ferrell and DL Jordan Miller from the practice squad.

Roster Moves | We have placed running back De’Von Achane on the injured reserve list and waived defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. We also released edge Clelin Ferrell and defensive lineman Jordan Miller from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/kOu7b8LDpo — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 28, 2026

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that included a $954,509 signing bonus when Miami signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension with $32 million guaranteed.

In 2026, Achane appeared in three games for the Dolphins, rushing for 127 yards on 34 carries and no touchdowns with seven catches on 12 targets for another 49 yards.